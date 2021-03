MARYLAND — Sheetz is looking to hire 300 Marylanders on Wednesday.

The company is celebrating Hiring Day from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Hiring events will take place at all of Sheetz’s 619 store locations.

Masks will be required and interested candidates should check in at the register & then wait in their car for their interview time.

Find out more here or text Sheetz to 97211.