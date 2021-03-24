Menu

Schneider is hiring into the Military Apprenticeship Program

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 12:36:28-04

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Schneider has a commitment to hiring veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs has added Schneider into its 12-month Apprenticeship Program.

How the Military Apprenticeship Program works

  • If you have your GI Bill® or Post 9/11 available, check out the latest benefit amounts or find out your exact amount or eligibility by calling the VA at 888-442-4551
  • Get a head start by filling out a few VA and Schneider forms and be well on your way to an extra monthly educational benefit payment up to $1,431 per month
  • Schneider will work closely with you and the VA to verify your qualifications for the program and ensure you receive the maximum benefit

Apply here.

