Watch

Rebound Maryland

Actions

Royal Farms is hiring a Customer Service Associate

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_07100503511.jpg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 05:32:48-04

BALTIMORE, md. — Royal Farms is hiring a Customer Service Associate.

The ideal candidate for the Customer Service Associate position must be at least 17 years old and will:
• Understand that their team’s success depends on their accomplishments
• Possess strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills
• Possess organizational skills and decision-making skills
• Have earned a high school diploma or GED (preferred)
• Utilize basic math skills and basic computer skills
• Exhibit acceptance of authority
• Be able to lift and carry 50 lbs
• Be able to lift, bend, and stand as many as eight hours per day

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019