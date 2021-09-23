BALTIMORE, md. — Royal Farms is hiring a Customer Service Associate.
The ideal candidate for the Customer Service Associate position must be at least 17 years old and will:
• Understand that their team’s success depends on their accomplishments
• Possess strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills
• Possess organizational skills and decision-making skills
• Have earned a high school diploma or GED (preferred)
• Utilize basic math skills and basic computer skills
• Exhibit acceptance of authority
• Be able to lift and carry 50 lbs
• Be able to lift, bend, and stand as many as eight hours per day
