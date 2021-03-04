BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Protenus is hiring a Technical Project Manager.
Here's what you'll be responsible for:
- Proactively work with customer success, subject matter experts, sales and marketing to discover problems in the market and properly define and prioritize their business value
- Provide insight and data, both quantitative and qualitative, to help our management team craft our vision and strategy
- Frequently run experiments that inform growth opportunities and ensure our products continue to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace
The expected salary is $100,000-$150,000.
Apply here.