Protenus is hiring a Technical Project Manager

Posted at 9:53 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 09:53:47-05

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Protenus is hiring a Technical Project Manager.

Here's what you'll be responsible for:

  • Proactively work with customer success, subject matter experts, sales and marketing to discover problems in the market and properly define and prioritize their business value
  • Provide insight and data, both quantitative and qualitative, to help our management team craft our vision and strategy
  • Frequently run experiments that inform growth opportunities and ensure our products continue to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace

The expected salary is $100,000-$150,000.

Apply here.

