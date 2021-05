AP

Posted at 11:35 AM, May 26, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Potbelly Sandwich Shop is hiring a Restaurant Associate. Here's what they're looking for:

Must be 16 years of age or older Demonstrates and reinforces Potbelly's behaviors and values Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.