BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest. Outback Steakhouse is hosting a two-day hiring event in Baltimore.
The interviews will be in-person and virtual from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2nd and Thursday, June 3rd.
Benefits include:
• Flexible schedule/work part-time
• Having fun & growing your career
• Discount on your favorite Outback meals
• Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership
• Discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships
