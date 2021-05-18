BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest. Outback Steakhouse is hosting a two-day hiring event in Baltimore.

The interviews will be in-person and virtual from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2nd and Thursday, June 3rd.

Benefits include:

• Flexible schedule/work part-time

• Having fun & growing your career

• Discount on your favorite Outback meals

• Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership

• Discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships

Find out more here.