AP

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 08, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest. OTO Development is hiring a Night Auditor. Here's what you'll need:

You are proficient in administration of applicable property management systems You have the ability to respond quickly and appropriately to emergency situations

You have experience in accurate cash handling and credit cards and experience in maintaining security of confidential information Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.