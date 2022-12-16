November jobs in Maryland rebound after October losses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland added 1,400 jobs in November, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As result the state unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent for the month, compared to 5.4 percent at this time last year.

Leading the way this past month was the Leisure and Hospitality sector, with 2,200 jobs added.

Some areas of the workforce however, such as the Professional and Business Services sectors suffered losses.

November follows an October report which saw Maryland lose 10,500 jobs.