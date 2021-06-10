AP

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 10, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — Mercy Medical Center is hiring a Billing Support Representative. Here are the requirements:

Must possess High School Diploma or GED. One (1) year of experience in a billing environment preferred.

Must be computer literate, be able to read, write, and speak the English language in an understandable manner, and be able to follow written and oral instructions.

Must be able to work independently and possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action. Apply here.

