Mercy Medical Center is hiring a Billing Support Representative

BALTIMORE, md. — Mercy Medical Center is hiring a Billing Support Representative.

Here are the requirements:

  • Must possess High School Diploma or GED.
  • One (1) year of experience in a billing environment preferred.
  • Must be computer literate, be able to read, write, and speak the English language in an understandable manner, and be able to follow written and oral instructions.
  • Must be able to work independently and possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action.

Apply here.

