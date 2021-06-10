BALTIMORE, md. — Mercy Medical Center is hiring a Billing Support Representative.
Here are the requirements:
- Must possess High School Diploma or GED.
- One (1) year of experience in a billing environment preferred.
- Must be computer literate, be able to read, write, and speak the English language in an understandable manner, and be able to follow written and oral instructions.
- Must be able to work independently and possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action.
