Elise Amendola/AP

Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 07, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — Maryland Department of Transportation is hiring Emergency Dispatchers. This job posting is open and continuous. The salary range is $45,079.00 - $58,359.00.

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.