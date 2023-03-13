Watch Now

Maryland starts 2023 with 8.2k jobs gained

Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 13, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland added 8,200 jobs in January 2023, leaving the state with a current unemployment rate of three percent.

Leading the way was the Leisure and Hospitality sector, with 4,500 jobs added.

Some areas of the workforce however, such as the Professional and Business Services suffered losses.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics originally suggested that Maryland closed out December 2022 with a loss of 200 jobs.

That number has since been revised to a gain of 4,100 jobs, which in turn brought the unemployment rate down a whole percentage point.

