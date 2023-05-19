Maryland gained 8k jobs in April, unemployment rate falls to 2.5%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland continues to experience its lowest unemployment rate in nearly half-a-century.

This according to new preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In April Maryland gained 8,000 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 2.5 percent.

The public sector experienced the most growth in April, increasing by 5,500 jobs.

Some sectors meanwhile experienced a loss including in Leisure and Hospitality.

In March Maryland gained 4,800 jobs leading to a 2.7 percent unemployment rate.