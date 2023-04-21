Maryland gained 4.8k jobs in March, unemployment rate falls to 2.7%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland continues to experience its lowest unemployment rate in nearly half-a-century.

This according to new preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In March Maryland gained 4,800 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 2.7 percent.

The Private Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth in March, increasing by 1,600 jobs.

Some sectors meanwhile experienced a loss including in Manufacturing.

In February, despite losing 3,900 jobs, the state's unemployment rate fell to 2.9 percent.