Maryland gained 13,100 jobs in March, unemployment rate holds at 6.2%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland gained 13,100 jobs in March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With that, the state's unemployment rate held at 6.2 percent.

Experiencing the highest increase was the professional and business services sector with 3,200 jobs.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities suffered the most job losses with 700

Due to February’s preliminary jobs estimate being revised from a loss of 700 to a gain of 1,200 jobs, Maryland has now reported job growth for 11 consecutive months.

Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained 24,200 jobs.

