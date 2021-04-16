Watch

Maryland gained 13,100 jobs in March, unemployment rate holds at 6.2%

Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 10:21:46-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland gained 13,100 jobs in March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With that, the state's unemployment rate held at 6.2 percent.

Experiencing the highest increase was the professional and business services sector with 3,200 jobs.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities suffered the most job losses with 700

Due to February’s preliminary jobs estimate being revised from a loss of 700 to a gain of 1,200 jobs, Maryland has now reported job growth for 11 consecutive months.

RELATED: Despite 700 jobs lost, February saw Maryland's unemployment rate fall to pre-pandemic lows

Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained 24,200 jobs.

