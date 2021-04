BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Lockheed Martin is hiring Mechanical Engineering Staff.

Here's what they're looking for:

- Skills in Engineering (i.e. Mechanical Engineering) along with a Degree in an Engineering principle

- Working experience with CREO

- Experience creating, modeling, fully dimensioning and documenting models as a production level drawing package (CREO CAD package preferred)

Apply here.