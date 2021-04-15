Watch

Rebound

Actions

Lids is hiring a Store Manager

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP43522773793.PNG
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 10:49:01-04

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest job openings in our area. Lids is hiring a Store Manager.

Here's what they're looking for:

  • A two year post secondary education and one year related experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Established ability to produce sales results, while minimizing loss
  • Proven supervisory skills, with capacity to deliver training material and assess retention
  • Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate verbally in a clear and professional manner
  • Ability to operate a computer, as well as maneuver relative software programs
  • Ability to lift up to 50 pounds
  • Ability to climb a ladder and work with hands overhead
  • Standing required for up to 100% of the work time
  • Ability and willingness to travel overnight for training and/or business meetings

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020