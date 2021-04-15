BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest job openings in our area. Lids is hiring a Store Manager.
Here's what they're looking for:
- A two year post secondary education and one year related experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Established ability to produce sales results, while minimizing loss
- Proven supervisory skills, with capacity to deliver training material and assess retention
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate verbally in a clear and professional manner
- Ability to operate a computer, as well as maneuver relative software programs
- Ability to lift up to 50 pounds
- Ability to climb a ladder and work with hands overhead
- Standing required for up to 100% of the work time
- Ability and willingness to travel overnight for training and/or business meetings
