Ledo Pizza is hiring 1,000 team members!

Ledo Pizza
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 06, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! As the demand for Ledo Pizza increases, they are looking to hire more than 1,000 team members.

All 107 locations will hold hiring events on May 10.

“We’re honored and excited to provide thousands of jobs across the East Coast and can’t wait to grow our Ledo Pizza family,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “We offer detailed training, flexible hours, competitive pay, and a fun work atmosphere that sets us apart from our competitors. As a family-owned business, we care for each of our employees like they are part of our family. We’re eager to meet some incredible individuals over the next few weeks!”

Candidates must fill out the Ledo Pizza application form online at ledopizza.com/employment and bring it in for onsite interviews.

Find out more here.

