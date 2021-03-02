L3Harris Technologies is bringing 90 new jobs to Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, md. — L3Harris Technologies, Inc., a global aerospace and defense technology company, has announced plans to expand its presence in Anne Arundel County. The company will expand in Millersville and Hanover creating 90 new jobs in three years.

“We are expanding our facilities and employment base here to address the growing demand for the solutions developed at our Maryland-based operations,” said Rosemary Chapdelaine, President, Maritime, L3Harris. “We greatly appreciate the area’s strong talent pool and our tremendous ongoing partnership with Anne Arundel County and the state of Maryland.”

L3Harris provides technology solutions to government agencies and commercial customers with specialties in air, land, sea, space and cybersecurity. The company employs approximately 48,000 workers, with nearly forty-percent engineers and scientists.

“L3Harris’ advanced systems help provide our nation’s government and its contractors with the safety and security it needs most, and we are grateful that they have decided to grow their footprint in Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We are proud to support the company’s

expansion and look forward to the new high-tech jobs arriving in Anne Arundel County.”

