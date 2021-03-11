BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has all of the latest openings in our area. Kaiser Permanente is hiring a Social Work Case Manager.

Here's a few of this role's responsibilities:



Analyzes patient and program outcomes to identify improvements in program, quality, and cost effectiveness of case management activities

Facilitates application process for accessing local, state, and federally funded programs (e.g., Medicaid, Medicare, and Disability) and/or refers to appropriate community agencies in cases of suspected patient abuse/neglect when identified

Provides supportive counseling and education to members, families and caregivers, members of the health care team, health plan staff, and the community, including end-of-life issues and Advanced Directives

Apply here.