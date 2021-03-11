Menu

Kaiser Permanente is hiring a Social Work Case Manager

Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:55:56-05

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has all of the latest openings in our area. Kaiser Permanente is hiring a Social Work Case Manager.

Here's a few of this role's responsibilities:

  • Analyzes patient and program outcomes to identify improvements in program, quality, and cost effectiveness of case management activities
  • Facilitates application process for accessing local, state, and federally funded programs (e.g., Medicaid, Medicare, and Disability) and/or refers to appropriate community agencies in cases of suspected patient abuse/neglect when identified
  • Provides supportive counseling and education to members, families and caregivers, members of the health care team, health plan staff, and the community, including end-of-life issues and Advanced Directives

Apply here.

