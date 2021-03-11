BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has all of the latest openings in our area. Kaiser Permanente is hiring a Social Work Case Manager.
Here's a few of this role's responsibilities:
- Analyzes patient and program outcomes to identify improvements in program, quality, and cost effectiveness of case management activities
- Facilitates application process for accessing local, state, and federally funded programs (e.g., Medicaid, Medicare, and Disability) and/or refers to appropriate community agencies in cases of suspected patient abuse/neglect when identified
- Provides supportive counseling and education to members, families and caregivers, members of the health care team, health plan staff, and the community, including end-of-life issues and Advanced Directives
