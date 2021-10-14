Watch

Johns Hopkins University is hiring a Communications Coordinator

BALTIMORE, md. — Johns Hopkins University is hiring a Communications Coordinator.

Here's what you'll do:

  • Contribute to the content team’s coverage of university activities by creating compelling person-centered articles, Q+As, and profiles, as well as important administrative and operational messages for the university’s news website, the Hub.
  • Independently produce and format written content in WordPress- and Drupal-based content management systems supporting various university websites and domains.
  • Recommend, create, and/or utilize videos, photos, and other multimedia storytelling elements to enhance content

