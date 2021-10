Housing Authority of Baltimore City is hiring a Public Relations Officer

AP

Posted at 7:06 AM, Oct 15, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — Housing Authority of Baltimore City is hiring a Public Relations Officer. Here's what you'll do:

Draft press materials including press releases and media advisories.

Help lead proactive media outreach efforts to traditional and nontraditional media outlets.

Support social media efforts including working with SVP and Digital Communications Manager to draft posts and PR materials that promote HABC’s messages. Apply here.

