BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Head Start Baltimore is hiring a Teacher.
Core Responsibilities:
- Managing the classroom in a manner that creates a stimulating and nurturing environment for the growth, well-being and development of the child;
- Building on child and family strengths to support school readiness goals and social competence;
- Establishing and maintaining a safe, healthy learning environment;
- Advancing social, physical and intellectual competence through positive guidance and intentional learning experiences that build on strengths and are responsive to each child’s needs;
- Establishing positive and productive relationships with families and engaging them in their child’s learning
Apply here.