AP

Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 04, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Head Start Baltimore is hiring a Teacher. Core Responsibilities:

Managing the classroom in a manner that creates a stimulating and nurturing environment for the growth, well-being and development of the child;

Building on child and family strengths to support school readiness goals and social competence;

Establishing and maintaining a safe, healthy learning environment;

Advancing social, physical and intellectual competence through positive guidance and intentional learning experiences that build on strengths and are responsive to each child’s needs;

Establishing positive and productive relationships with families and engaging them in their child’s learning Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.