Geico is hiring an Auto Damage Trainee

AP

Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 29, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — Geico is hiring an Auto Damage Trainee. The job starts at $26.80 per hour or $54,000 annually. Here's what you'll need:

Valid driver’s license (must meet company underwriting guidelines for at least the past 3 consecutive years) and the ability to maintain applicable state and federal certifications and permits

Willingness to be flexible with primary work location – position may require either remote or in-office work

Solid computer, mechanical aptitude, and multi-tasking skills

Effective attention to detail and decision-making skills

Ability to effectively communicate, verbally and in writing, and willingness to expand on these abilities

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent, college degree or currently pursuing preferred Apply here.

