Geico is hiring an Auto Damage Trainee

Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 29, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — Geico is hiring an Auto Damage Trainee.

The job starts at $26.80 per hour or $54,000 annually.

Here's what you'll need:

  • Valid driver’s license (must meet company underwriting guidelines for at least the past 3 consecutive years) and the ability to maintain applicable state and federal certifications and permits
  • Willingness to be flexible with primary work location – position may require either remote or in-office work
  • Solid computer, mechanical aptitude, and multi-tasking skills
  • Effective attention to detail and decision-making skills
  • Ability to effectively communicate, verbally and in writing, and willingness to expand on these abilities
  • Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent, college degree or currently pursuing preferred

Apply here.

