BALTIMORE, md. — Geico is hiring an Auto Damage Trainee.
The job starts at $26.80 per hour or $54,000 annually.
Here's what you'll need:
- Valid driver’s license (must meet company underwriting guidelines for at least the past 3 consecutive years) and the ability to maintain applicable state and federal certifications and permits
- Willingness to be flexible with primary work location – position may require either remote or in-office work
- Solid computer, mechanical aptitude, and multi-tasking skills
- Effective attention to detail and decision-making skills
- Ability to effectively communicate, verbally and in writing, and willingness to expand on these abilities
- Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent, college degree or currently pursuing preferred
