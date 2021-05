DTLR is hiring in Baltimore

AP

Posted at 10:54 AM, May 12, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest. DTLR is hiring a Sales Associate. Here's what you'll do:

Assists with shipments, merchandising, restocking, and pricing. Presents positive, energetic, outgoing impression to each customer while demonstrating a positive and enthusiastic attitude toward job and company.

Complies with all company policies.

Embraces service training and product programs. Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.