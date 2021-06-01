Watch

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 01, 2021
DTLR is hiring a part-time Sales Associate.

Here are the duties:

  • Displays basic fashion and trend knowledge and able to satisfy customer needs by selling appropriate merchandise while maintaining DTLR standards and building relationships.
  • Assists with shipments, merchandising, restocking, and pricing.
  • Presents positive, energetic, outgoing impression to each customer while demonstrating a positive and enthusiastic attitude toward job and company.

Apply here.

