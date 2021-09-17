August jobs report shows Maryland unemployment rate at lowest point since beginning of pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Maryland gained 11,900 jobs in August causing the unemployment rate to fall to 5.9 percent, the lowest rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has now added 65,900 jobs in 2021.

Experiencing the most growth was the Professional and Business Services sector with 3,600 jobs, followed by Education and Health Services with 2,300.

Manufacturing jobs also grew by 1,300 -- the largest increase in over a decade, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.

The August report is a rebound from two months ago when the state lost 6,400 jobs and saw the unemployment rate rise to 6.2 percent, which snapped a 13 month job growth streak.

