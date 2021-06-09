Watch

Booz Allen Hamilton is hiring veterans

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 12:26:42-04

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Booz Allen Hamilton is hiring veterans.

"In the military, service and support go hand in hand. At Booz Allen, we share those values. We’re a natural home for veterans and military spouses looking to build upon their expertise and desire to serve. In client work, we’re transforming a future-ready force. In addition, through innovative partnerships, we’re making a positive and long-lasting impact. We support the military community from the inside out," says the company.

Find out more here.

