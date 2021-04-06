BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Big Lots is hiring an Assistant Store Manager.
Here's what you'll do:
- Lead and direct all activities related to cashiering, front-end and recovery functions according to operational and merchandising standards.
- Lead and supervise the service team.
- Responsible for all activities related to the achievement of customer service standards, training and the day-to-day operational tasks and operational standards, including recovery and merchandising preparation.
Apply here.