Big Lots is hiring an Assistant Store Manager

Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 06, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Big Lots is hiring an Assistant Store Manager.

Here's what you'll do:

  • Lead and direct all activities related to cashiering, front-end and recovery functions according to operational and merchandising standards.
  • Lead and supervise the service team.
  • Responsible for all activities related to the achievement of customer service standards, training and the day-to-day operational tasks and operational standards, including recovery and merchandising preparation.

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
