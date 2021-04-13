BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Baltimore City is hiring a Special Assistant.

Here's what the Special Assistant does:



Prepares materials and briefs in preparation for meetings and presentations with internal and external participants, including other city agencies, funders, community residents and other stakeholders.

Drafts and/or edits a variety of written documents (emails and memos, etc), including but not limited to internal and external correspondence, briefing materials, and talking points for meetings and events.

Drafts and/or edits presentation materials, including PowerPoint presentations and other documents.

Apply here.