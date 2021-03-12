AP

Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 12, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Baltimore City Community College is hiring a Bookstore Manager. Here's what you'll do:

Prepares annual budgets and monthly financial and performance reports Identifies key talent and is responsible for recruiting, training, coaching and development of full-time, part-time, and contractual employees

Ensures effective performance management and maintains a culture of accountability

Provides staff training, develops, and promotes a team environment and acts as a leader within the store to all staff levels Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.