Baltimore City Community College is hiring a Bookstore Manager

Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 12, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Baltimore City Community College is hiring a Bookstore Manager.

Here's what you'll do:

  • Prepares annual budgets and monthly financial and performance reports
  • Identifies key talent and is responsible for recruiting, training, coaching and development of full-time, part-time, and contractual employees
  • Ensures effective performance management and maintains a culture of accountability
  • Provides staff training, develops, and promotes a team environment and acts as a leader within the store to all staff levels

Apply here.

