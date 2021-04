BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Aerotek is hiring a Medical Scheduler.

Here's what they're looking for:



Must have strong medical scheduling experience/phone experience/copays/prior auths etc.

experience with Cerner is a plus

Education/Knowledge: equivalent or High School certificate

Experience: 1+ years as medical secretary/front desk/scheduler within healthcare

Schedule 1st shift

Apply here.