Jobs in Maryland grew by 16,700 in February rebounding from January's loss

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jobs in Maryland grew by 16,700 in February, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With that, the state's unemployment rate fell to 5 percent.

Those numbers mark an increase of 92,100 since this time last year, representing a 3.5 percent year-over-year increase.

In February, the Education and Health Services sector experienced the most gains with 5,400 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality wasn't too far behind at 4,700, followed by the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector at 3,800.

The Manufacturing sector endured a loss of 200 jobs.

This month's jobs report is a rebound from January, in which the State lost 8,100 jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has since reduced that number by 2,100.