Jobs in Maryland decreased by 8,100 from December to January, says Labor Dept.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jobs in Maryland decreased by 8,100 from December to January, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Construction; Wholesale Trade; and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation subsectors all gained, while Trade, Transportation, and Utilities; Educational Services; Professional and Business Services; Financial Activities; Leisure and Hospitality; and Manufacturing, all lost.

December’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 1,200 jobs, from a gain of 4,700 jobs to a gain of 5,900 jobs.

Despite the January report, Maryland's unemployment rate remains at 5.4 percent.