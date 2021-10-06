In Focus: Bus Driver Wages

BALTIMORE — As school systems across the region continue to struggle with bus driver shortages - and Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealt with a strike that also impacted school bus routes this week - we decided to take a look at the average hourly wages for bus drivers.

Based on these average rates from Zippia.com, WMAR-2 news found an interesting pattern - with higher average wages as you get further northeast.

We reached out to several districts this afternoon to learn more about the current shortages. As of Wednesday afternoon, we'd heard back from four of the school systems.

Howard County Public School's spokesperson also added that they'll be hosting a hiring fair on Friday, October 15 at the Wilde Lake High School Cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will continue to follow the bus driver shortage as it continues to impact students in our region.