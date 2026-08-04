Zay Flowers inks $140 million contract extension with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Zay Flowers will remain a Baltimore Raven for years to come after agreeing Tuesday to a reported $140 million contract extension.

Last season the 25-year-old wide receiver made his second straight Pro Bowl, logging 86 catches, 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

Flowers has now led the team in receptions and receiving yards in all three of his professional seasons.

With that, the team inked him to a four year extension worth $108 million in guaranteed money.

At $35 million per year, Flowers is tied with Justin Jefferson as the fourth highest annually paid pass catcher.