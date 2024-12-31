Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

WMAR to air Saturday showdown between Ravens, Browns to determine AFC North king

RavensBrowns
ABC/ESPN
RavensBrowns
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Coming off an impressive three game sweep in 10 days, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the gridiron Saturday, January 4, for a high stakes showdown with their AFC North Division rival Cleveland Browns.

Although the Ravens have already secured their spot in the playoffs, a victory over the Browns would crown them division champions for the eighth time in franchise history.

RELATED:It's simple, the Ravens just need to beat the Browns

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is at 4:30pm.

For flock members unable to attend live, the game will be nationally televised right here on WMAR or ESPN, followed by the Bengals and Steelers at 8pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices