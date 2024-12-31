WMAR to air Saturday showdown between Ravens, Browns to determine AFC North king

BALTIMORE — Coming off an impressive three game sweep in 10 days, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the gridiron Saturday, January 4, for a high stakes showdown with their AFC North Division rival Cleveland Browns.

Although the Ravens have already secured their spot in the playoffs, a victory over the Browns would crown them division champions for the eighth time in franchise history.

RELATED:It's simple, the Ravens just need to beat the Browns

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is at 4:30pm.

For flock members unable to attend live, the game will be nationally televised right here on WMAR or ESPN, followed by the Bengals and Steelers at 8pm.