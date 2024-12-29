It's simple, the Ravens just need to beat the Browns

BALTIMORE — Everything is in front of the Ravens.

Plain and simple: after winning three games in eleven days, if the Ravens beat the Browns next week, they win the AFC North and get a home playoff game.

If they were to drop the game to the Browns, they would need the Steelers to lose to the Bengals to remain the Kings of the North.

It seems like a playoff game versus the Chargers or the Steelers is inevitable. The fan base is split down the middle regarding who they would like the Ravens to face.

The poison to be picked here is seeing a hated division rival in the Steelers for a third time in one season or Harbaugh going against his brother for a second time this season in the 4th Harbaugh Bowl.

Either way, they will face an opponent who knows their tendencies on both sides of the ball.

January is a great time for hot tea, chicken noodle soup, and running the ball a lot.