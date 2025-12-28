Henry makes history as Ravens defeat Packers 41-24 to stay in playoff hunt

With playoff hopes on the line, the Baltimore Ravens traveled to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Saturday night.

In a must-win game for Baltimore, quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start with Lamar Jackson still recovering from a back contusion.

Time of possession proved crucial for the Baltimore Ravens in the first half. Baltimore dominated with strong running from Derrick Henry and quick precision passes from Huntley.

Henry got the scoring started on Baltimore's first possession with a three-yard touchdown run. Green Bay answered back when quarterback Malik Willis hit Christian Watson for a 39-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Baltimore leaned heavily on Henry, who carried 21 times in the first half alone after barely seeing the field in the fourth quarter of the loss against the Patriots. He shouldered the bulk of Baltimore's scoring before halftime, reaching the end zone three times, along with two field goals from Tyler Loop.

Green Bay took advantage of lapses in Baltimore's defense, but the Ravens were still able to hold them to just 14 points, with Willis finishing the first half with 133 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

Baltimore led the Packers 27-14 at halftime.

The second half started troublingly for the Ravens defensively, with the Packers scoring a field goal and a Willis rushing touchdown to make it 27-24.

Baltimore scored their first second-half points in the fourth quarter when Huntley found Zay Flowers for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-24.

Willis started the next drive for the Packers but left after injuring his right shoulder, the same shoulder hurt in the Packers' Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears. He was replaced by Clayton Tune, whom the Packers called up from the practice squad after ruling out quarterback Jordan Love.

After a failed read-option play, Tune attempted to hit Bo Melton for a quick completion, but the pass went through Melton's hands for Marlon Humphrey to intercept.

Following the interception, the Ravens turned to their running game, capping it off with a 25-yard touchdown run by Henry—his fourth touchdown of the night—with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Henry's performance was historic. He became the NFL's all-time leader in 200+ rushing yard games with 7, surpassing Adrian Peterson. He also moved to 10th on the all-time rushing list, passing Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett. Additionally, he tied Peterson for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 120.

Henry also now has 7 career career games with 3+ rushing touchdowns ad 100+ rushing yards, tying Marshal Faulk for the third most in NFL history.

With the win in Green Bay, Baltimore keeps playoff hopes alive, hoping the Cleveland Browns can upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. If Cleveland wins, the Week 18 matchup between the Ravens and Steelers would be for the AFC North crown.

For now, Baltimore celebrates a crucial victory against an above-.500 opponent and silences the Lambeau Field faithful.