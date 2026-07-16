Two Ravens defenders crack NFL Top 100 as team eyes defensive revival

BALTIMORE — Two more Baltimore Ravens players have appeared on the National Football League's 2026 Top 100 list, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith comes in at No. 65 on the list, while safety Kyle Hamilton appears at No. 63.

In 2025, Smith's performance declined in many categories compared to his 2023 season when he was traded to Baltimore.

He finished the year with 130 total tackles, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery, while not recording any sacks, interceptions, or forced fumbles.

During a media availability at Ravens' mandatory minicamp, Smith acknowledged that the 2025 season wasn't what he had hoped for, missing two games due to a hamstring injury. "You can't control your circumstances," he said.

"No excuses at all, but it wasn't the season of my standard, nor was it from a defensive perspective as well. I feel like you have to first start with yourself prior to going anywhere else," Smith explained.

Smith added that although the season wasn't what the team wanted, you can't dwell on the past. He expressed excitement about working with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and turning the page to a new opportunity for improvement.

"You can't dwell on the past because it's in the past for a reason. In life, you can't rewind, nor can you in the game of football. You have to think about it with a forward approach," Smith said.

Hamilton missed one game in 2025 due to a groin injury and was also sidelined during the Ravens' Week 18 high-stakes season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion.

He recorded 105 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and nine passes defended.

The multi-time All-Pro safety, although regarded as one of the best safeties in the NFL, ranked lower on the list than many anticipated.

Hamilton discussed the defense's challenging 2025 season, stating that things with head coach Jesse Minter have been "great so far" regarding the new approach he and his staff have brought to the defense formerly coordinated by Zach Orr.

"I feel like Jesse [Minter], along with everybody on the staff, has done a great job of that so far. We're not coming out here like a completely different team. I feel like we have a lot of the same players, a lot of the same veterans that we've had, and it's just a matter of resetting and getting back to what we know," Hamilton said.

Both Smith and Hamilton bring the total number of Ravens on the Top 100 list to four, joining teammates Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers, who appeared earlier.

Both players will be counted on this season as the Ravens work to re-establish a defensive culture that some say has been missing for the past two years—a defense that strikes fear into opponents.