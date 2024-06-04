OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After a week away the MVP is back at OTA’s. Lamar Jackson returned to the field on Tuesday for organized team activities.

The Ravens quarterback participated in only his second OTA of the spring. His missed all three sessions last week. All of these OTA’s during this portion of the offseason are voluntary for players.

One of his targets is happy to have him back in Owings Mills.

"Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson," said wide receiver Nelson Agholor. "He does an amazing job just going through his progression. He has unreal arm angles. But he also just knows how to see everything the way he needs to see it."

Even when Lamar isn’t in town, Agholor has been running routes with Jackson and receiver Zay Flowers in Florida

"We are training, getting better," said Agholor. "We are all Floridians so we enjoy training down there in that heat."

Agholor may have grown up a Floridian, but he is a Marylander now. The 31-year-old is entering his second season with the Ravens and tenth in the National Football League. He signed a one-year contract extension with Baltimore in February after 35 catches, 381 yards and four touchdowns last season.

"This is family. This is home, familiarity and just a great group of dudes from my quarterback to the guys I play receiver with to the guys I practice with every day on the defensive side of the ball," he said. "They make me better but we also just enjoy each other."

Speaking of familiarity, this is the second year for the Ravens' offense under coordinator Todd Monken.

"It’s just a better understanding. A better understanding allows you to play fast. A better understanding allows you to make adjustments," said Agholor. "So, the change is more of the knowledge in how we’re teaching things that work really well, and how we’re trying to eliminate things that we may have struggled at."

