Same old MVP: 'I feel like Lamar'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Like it or not, it has been one of the biggest topics of the Ravens offseason: the weight loss of their two-time MVP.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up to organized team activities in May noticeably lighter. In his words he wanted to be more agile and be able to move more.

Good thing for the Ravens, Jackson said through OTA’s and two days of minicamp nothing has changed in terms of how he feels on the field.

"I feel like Lamar, I do." he said.

A major emphasis this spring for the slimmed-down Jackson is his new-look offense jelling as a unit. Veteran star running back Derrick Henry is now in the backfield and there are three open starting spots on the offensive line.

With one minicamp practice to go, Lamar is happy with the progress he has seen with his group but he is also hesitant to heap too much praise.

"[We are] taking steps in the right direction right now. We don’t really know who the guys are going to be right now. We’re not in camp. We’re not close to the first game or anything like that," he said. "But right now I feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction. Guys are moving good, running great routes, catching the ball, blocking good. We look pretty smooth. But I can’t tell until we’re in pads."

Other notes from day two of minicamp: Marlon Humphrey was not in uniform. It looks like the veteran corner is dealing with an undisclosed injury. On Tuesday Humphrey practiced but did not participate in team drills.

