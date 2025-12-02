Safety Ar'Darius Washington, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson return to Ravens practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are getting some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

Following months-long absences due to injury, safety Ar'Darius Washington and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson returned to practice this week.

Robinson, who had never missed a practice or game since being drafted, has been sidelined with a broken foot since Week 6. With his 21-day practice window now open, he aims to return to a pass rush room still looking to find a spark.

Washington is returning from an ACL tear he suffered in May, which kept him out of training camp and landed him on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. After contributing significantly for the team in 2024.

Him manning the back end while Hamilton moved towards the line of scrimmage last year helped a struggling Ravens defense turn it around in the latter half of the season, just like this year.

RELATED: Ravens Safety Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles during conditioning, per ESPN

Now, with Alohi Gilman and Malaki Starks manning the back end, Washington's return could shake up personnel options for the Ravens.

Both Robinson and Washington will look to help the Ravens make a late-season push for the division as they sit at 6-6 on the year.