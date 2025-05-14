Ravens Safety Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles during conditioning, per ESPN.

The Baltimore Ravens defense just took a big hit. Safety Ar'Darius Washington has just torn his Achilles during conditioning, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Source: Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington suffers Achilles injury, putting his 2025 season in jeopardy.@RapSheet was first to report.https://t.co/JwzWN4D70F — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 14, 2025

At this point, the Ravens can only hope Washington can possibly make a late 2025 season return to the roster.

He, along with newly drafted Malaki Starks and the All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, were prognosticated by pundits local and national to form a "no-fly zone" in the secondary.

This would allow Kyle to go back to assuming his role as the Swiss Army knife of the defense. Hamilton could simply be wherever he's needed, depending on the game plan, whether it be in the box or playing center field.

Washington, in his own right, has been huge for the Ravens' defense.

He made what at the time was a season-changing play last season on then Steelers QB Russell Wilson.

The safety clobbered the veteran quarterback, forcing a fumble just before Wilson stepped on the goal goaline to swing the Ravens' second matchup against their most hated rival.

In addition, Washington helped to shore up a much maligned Ravens secondary in the second half of last season.

For a defense historically known for giving opposing QBs nightmares, Baltimore's looked absolutely scary in a bad way at the beginning of the season.

All is not lost, though. Experts around the league believe Starks is a day one starter who should be able to pick up the playbook with ease.

Sanoussi Kane, a seventh-round pick, and Beau Brade, an undrafted rookie free agent who played down the road at UMD, are on the roster as well.

Also, the Ravens picking up a veteran safety if they feel so inclined may not be out of the realm of possibility.

