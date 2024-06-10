Rosengarten finding his way on offensive line in rookie offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For many students around the area this is the last week of school before summer vacation. The Ravens are no different. Three days of mandatory minicamp kick off on Tuesday. It's the players’ final work before training camp opens in late July.

It will also be the final opportunity before training camp for right tackle Roger Rosengarten to build some chemistry with his new teammates on the offensive line. With that unit in flux, the rookie has a chance to earn a starting spot in year one.

"It’s a great opportunity, for sure. I don’t try to focus on the end goal too much," he said. "I just want to play hard and compete with the best of the best."

And protect the best of the best.

Rosengarten, the University of Washington product selected 62nd overall by the Ravens in April's draft, is now tasked with protecting a two-time NFL MVP. He produced an instant smile when describing what he has seen so far from Lamar Jackson.

"Great athlete. As advertised. An MVP-caliber quarterback, a leader in the huddle, makes great plays, extends plays. Everything I expected when I got drafted."

From rookie minicamp, to organized team activities, then this week’s minicamp, Rosengarten knows there are adjustments he needs to keep making to acclimate himself to the pros. He has already noticed the differences as offseason practices progress.

"There has been a lot of guys, especially on the defense, that have played a long time, and they know their ways – the ins and outs – of each play. They have a lot of experience, so having those guys [and] having those early experiences – they know all the tips and tricks to their defensive schemes and whatnot. [It’s] the same on the offense," said Rosengarten.

Ravens minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday before players get about a month and a half off.

