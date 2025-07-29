Rookie Mike Green impressing coaches, teammates at NFL training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Second-round pick Mike Green is making a strong impression at training camp, drawing praise from coaches and teammates for his quick adaptation to the NFL level and physical play style.

"There's no shortcut into adjusting as well, so it's the only thing that's gonna help you is time, and I think the more time I spend here, the better I'm gonna get," Green said.

The Marshall product, who led the nation with 17 sacks in his final collegiate season, has teammates taking notice of his abilities.

"He's a dog. He gets after and you know he turned it on even more when he had the pads on. He's good, twitchy guy. He just puts his head down and works, picks up things fast," Odafe Oweh said.

Coaches are equally impressed with the rookie's performance so far.

"Mike is everything he was advertised to be, and I think the fans are gonna like what they see," said pass rush coach Chuck Smith.

Green is focused on proving he's more than just a pass rusher, taking pride in his ability to stop the run as well.

"Throughout the whole pre-draft process, I was kinda trying to prove that I can do like power rushes and I'm a more of a power guy as well on top of my speed game. So, I think finally coming out here being able to put on the pads, I've been able to at least show what I have, what I'm capable of doing," Green said.

Also making waves on the defensive side is Odafe Oweh, who added 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason while maintaining his speed, according to Smith.

"(Oweh) looks fantastic. He still maintains his speed and you know, we wanna be multi-functional, you know, we wanna be able to put people all around the field and Doc fits that description," Smith said.

The team did receive some concerning news as tight end Isaiah Likely suffered an ankle injury toward the end of practice. Head coach John Harbaugh indicated Likely will undergo an MRI and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

