Ravens wrap up preseason going 3-0 with dominant 30-3 win over Commanders

LANDOVER MD. — The Baltimore Ravens concluded their preseason with a commanding 30-3 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, setting a positive tone as the team prepares for the challenging task of finalizing their 53-man roster.

Coach John Harbaugh expressed satisfaction with how the team ended the preseason, but acknowledged the difficult decisions ahead as the roster deadline approaches.

"It was a great way to end the preseason," Harbaugh said after the game.

Among the standout performers was undrafted rookie cornerback Keyon Martin from Louisiana Lafayette, who made a strong case for a roster spot with an impressive performance that included a 26-yard pick-six. Martin was active throughout the game, making plays across the field.

"I just go out there embrace every opportunity I got," Martin said. "I mean that's not really my call to see if I've done enough."

Harbaugh praised Martin's consistent performance throughout training camp.

"He keeps making big plays, you know, and that's something that is accounted for for sure, and I think he played sound as well, did things right," Harbaugh said. "He's played just like that the whole camp."

The Ravens demonstrated the style of play they want to establish for the regular season, featuring a strong running game and an active defense. Harbaugh emphasized that this approach has been intentional and carefully developed.

"It's been intentional. I mean it's been something that we've been thinking about, talking about drilling, practicing, trying to make sure we try to make it happen, try to challenge our offense as much as we can because it's good for your offense to protect the ball," Harbaugh said. "It's just important to be able to control the line of scrimmage, you know, running the ball obviously is something that it's been important here for a long time."

The preseason also provided opportunities for rookies to gain valuable experience. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop showcased his leg strength by drilling a 61-yard field goal during Saturday's game.

"It's always good to practice those, but the thing that's going through my head when I go out there is like I just wanna hit every ball the same, right?" Loop said. "Like talk about the process and get out there and I just wanna go through my process, hit my ball and trust those guys that are helping me out and snap and hold and blocking."

The Ravens will return to practice at their Owings Mills facility on Monday. According to Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be at practice as the team prepares for the regular season.

The team's final 53-man roster will be officially announced on Tuesday, marking the end of the evaluation period and the beginning of preparation for the 2025 NFL season.

