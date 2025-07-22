Ravens Vets report to camp with championship mindset as team begins quest for Lombardi Trophy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens veterans officially reported to the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on Tuesday, one day before training camp is set to begin. Several key players shared their thoughts on the upcoming season and the high expectations surrounding the team.

Tight end Mark Andrews emphasized the importance of preparation during this crucial period.

"You gotta be able to push yourself, you know this is time to, um, you know, kind of push your limits and, um, you know, find out, you know who you are, you know, set yourself up for a great season," Andrews said.

Andrews highlighted the importance of taking care of the small details that can make a big difference.

"There's a lot of things that that go into that but it's taking care of your body hydrating and and doing all different things that um you know, little things can separate you but having a mindset of um doing right things being a pro, you know, maybe go to bed early and and so you wake up the next day and and you're ready to attack that day," Andrews said.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley expressed confidence in the team's potential for the upcoming season.

"The sky is the limit on what this can can do we can, uh, do everything we wanna do and more and I feel like, um, you know, we're very capable and we have the people, uh, to do it," Stanley said.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike shared his excitement about reuniting with teammates.

"Overall we're just happy everybody just to see everybody's faces just be here. Um, see everybody healthy and ready to go. Everybody's just excited to see each other and just get ready for a training camp. That's all we're just focused on just having a great camp," Madubuike said.

Day one of training camp officially kicks off Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

