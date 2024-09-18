Ravens trying to stop slide in Dallas on Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s hard to fathom a week three game could be a must-win. But when you’re 0-2 for the first time in nine years and facing a daunting early-season schedule ahead, if it’s not a must-win it’s certainly pretty close.

The Ravens got back on the practice field Wednesday to start preparing for Sunday’s contest in Dallas. After the stunning start to the season players are well aware that grabbing a victory over the Cowboys is paramount. There is no time to look back.

"Let's go 1-0," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "We're not moping around. Even though we have started the season off slow, our guys are not doubting each other, like, ‘Is this the reason we’re losing’ or this or that. We have to go out there and get it."

And clean up the self-inflicted damage like the 11 penalties the Ravens committed during last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

"I believe the guys in the locker room, we know what we want to do when we go out there Sunday, and we know we’ve been busting our behinds each and every game," added Jackson. "It’s like we’re coming up short, but I feel like at the end of the day, we’re beating ourselves, somewhat, because its penalties killing us and the M.E.’s [mental errors] we’re doing. Even me, making the missed throws, we just have to fix those little things, and I feel like we’re going to win our games, like we’re supposed to."

"From penalties, just little things that we’re doing on the football field that’s hurting ourselves rather than not being who we are on the football field. That’s really just holding us back," said tight end Isaiah Likely.

One of the most glaring points of weakness for Baltimore through two games is the offensive line. A week after getting abused by the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, they’ll have to contend with edge-rusher Micah Parsons.

On the other side of the ball the Ravens have the NFL’s worst pass defense through two weeks, allowing an average of 257 yards per game, and have to face star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"He is one of the very best in the National Football League. He’s obviously well-respected. He’s a threat; they move him around; they motion him; they shift him; they put him inside [and] put him outside; run him on pretty much every different route they have. I believe he’s the first in progression most of the time," said head coach John Harbaugh. "We’re going to have to make sure we take care of him and try to re-route him when we get a chance; try to move the coverage to him or away from him when we get a chance based on what the scheme is. And try to do the best we can to keep him under control."

So the season-opening slide stops in week three.

"Everybody has the same message - go win, go get on the same page, everybody play together and play our football," said wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Among those not practicing on Wednesday were left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (back). Harbaugh said Stanley will play on Sunday and other players missing practice is "not anything major".

