Ravens trying to stay in the moment with Super Bowl on the doorstep

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is like every other Ravens fan this week in at least one respect. He has let his mind drift.

"Yeah. That’s why I have to focus on the AFC Championship and not the Super Bowl because I did think about it," said Jackson. "But, we can’t overshadow what’s in front of us right now."

That is the Kansas City Chiefs who are standing between Baltimore and Super Bowl LVIII.

"Those guys are the former Super Bowl champions. To be a champion you got to go through a champion," said Jackson.

"This is the position we wanted to be in," added safety Kyle Hamilton. "Everything that we have wanted up to date is all at our control. We are a game away from being where we want to be, two games away from completing the mission."

The generals for these two teams are the quarterbacks - Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. This will be the first time in NFL history two former MVP QB’s under the age of 30 will face each other in the playoffs.

"I don’t like competing against him at all," laughed Jackson. "He is a great quarterback, definitely a hall of famer. It’s a no-brainer. I believe it’s two up-and-coming greats going toe-to-toe like a heavyweight fight."

"In terms of those two it’s just about creativity and keeping the play alive," said Hamilton. "We got No. 8, who is the best at it in the world, and obviously Mahomes has been doing it for a long time. He has won rings off of it."

Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and the Ravens defense are tasked with not letting Mahomes fill up another finger.

"If something is in your way and you have been dreaming for something your entire life, busting your tail day in and day out for something, are you going to allow something to stop you? You are going to give everything in your human power to make sure that’s not the case," said Smith. "That’s how we look at it and I know we are going to play that way every given play. So, tune in Sunday. Get your popcorn ready."

Reinforcements appear to be on their way for both sides of the ball. Tight end Mark Andrews practiced fully again Wednesday as he makes his way back from his ankle injury he suffered in November. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice on a limited basis. He has missed the last two games with a calf injury.

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) was limited. So was cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee). Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and guard Kevin Zeitler (rest day) did not practice on Wednesday.

