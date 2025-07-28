Ravens training camp enters week 2 as players put on pads for first time

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Baltimore Ravens training camp reached a milestone Monday as players put on pads for the first time this offseason, marking an important transition in their preparation for the upcoming season.

Head coach John Harbaugh described the significance of this moment in the team's development.

"I thought we had a good day, but yet it takes a little bit of adjustment to get your pads kind of set; you know, taking a hit, giving a hit, bracing yourself—those things are things that you only really can do," Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver coach Greg Lewis shared insights about two key players who are making an impression during camp, including second-year receiver Zay Flowers, who appears to be making significant progress.

"If you can get him the ball, he, he's something special is gonna happen. So just trying to give them different opportunities, make the defense, trying to find different different players, not just come out and be at the same spot. But in order to do that, you, you have to be versatile; you have to be in the play and understand these different spots that you need to get to, and he's done a tremendous job," Lewis said.

Lewis also praised veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who is entering his 13th NFL season and has quickly become a respected leader within the organization.

"He's done a great job of coming in. This is going on his 13th year in the league; to make it in the NFL 13 years, you have to be doing something right, and obviously we all seen him. He's had a Hall of Fame career, but taking care of his body. How to do that. Alright, study habits—how to do that. These younger guys are are picking up that information and how he goes about his work," Lewis said.

Monday's practice also coincided with Mo Gaba Day, marking five years since the passing of the beloved Ravens superfan who made a profound impact on the organization and the Baltimore community despite his battle with cancer.

Harbaugh reflected on Gaba's enduring legacy and spirit.

"When I was talking to Mo, I felt like I was talking to the Holy Spirit shining through somebody. That's what I felt like; he was just, uh, he was kind of the epitome of enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Happy birthday, Mo. Happy birthday," Harbaugh said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

